Officials explore alternate site plans for World Dairy Expo

Wisconsin State Farmer

Fueled by the uncertainty surrounding future health regulations governing the city of Madison this fall due to the pandemic, officials are exploring the possibility of an alternate site for the 54th World Dairy Expo.

According to a news release, plans for the three-day event set for Sept. 28-Oct 2 to take place at the Alliant Energy continue to go forward. However, to understand potential factors as the COVID-19 pandemic persists, WDE officials met with Dane County and Alliant Energy Center officials regarding current and potential future local COVID-19 restrictions. Communication with these officials continues as additional clarity is sought.

Due to World Dairy Expo’s role as the gathering place of an essential global industry, the organization’s leadership is simultaneously exploring alternative venues for hosting the 2021 show. Requests for proposal were sought throughout February.

At this time, Expo officials declined to disclose which venues are being considered. A decision regarding the location of World Dairy Expo 2021, in its entirety, will be made by the WDE Executive Committee later this spring after all options and implications are thoroughly reviewed.

World Dairy Expo leaders remain steadfast in their commitment to gathering the global dairy industry again on the colored shavings, on the Trade Show floor, and in The Tanbark this fall at World Dairy Expo 2021. For the latest Expo news, follow WDE on social media and visit www.worlddairyexpo.com.