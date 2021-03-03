National Make It With Wool winners announced

Wisconsin State Farmer

Wisconsin was well represented at the 2021 National Make It With Wool competition, held virtually this year due to Covid-19 restrictions. According to a news release, 68 contestants from across the U.S. competed in four age divisions: Junior, Senior, Adult, and Fashion/Apparel Design.

Wisconsin contestants include: Elizabeth Colwell, LaValle - junior division; Holley Schwartz, Watertown - senior division and Peg Mathews, Appleton, adult division. Winners were announced during a virtual Contestant Recognition and Awards Program held Feb. 6.

Schwartz was awarded 4th runner-up in the senior division out of 20 entries for her knit double-breasted brown coat, blue mohair knit sweater and knitted cream skirt outfit.

The Watertown teen also placed first in needlework for her knitted 3-piece ensemble and top honors for Outstanding Use of Mohair for her mohair blue sweater. As a result, Schwartz will receive a cash prize and specialty yarn.

Contestants in the National Make It With Wool competition sew, knit, or crochet their garments, which must be made from at least 60% wool fabric or yarn. State winners in the Junior, Senior, and Adult Divisions are invited to advance to the national competition held in conjunction with the American Sheep Industry’s annual convention.

Mehringer tapped at state director

Becky Mehringer of Cambridge was selected as the State Director of the Wisconsin Make it With Wool program. She succeeds outgoing State Director, Wynn Wittkopf, of Pewaukee.

Mehringer’s duties as director will include promotion of wool as a versatile textile for clothing, accessories and novelty items. She will coordinate the Wisconsin Make It With Wool competition held in conjunction with the annual Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival. Her duties began February 1, 2021.

Mehringer resides in Cambridge along with her husband and three young sons abd raises Romney sheep for breeding stock, wool and meat.

The Wisconsin Make It With Wool competition is held annually at the Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival in September at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The contest is open to any Wisconsin resident interested in sewing and fashion design using wool or wool blend fabrics, knitted, crocheted or woven clothing or accessories.

For more information about the Wisconsin Make It With Wool program, contact Mehringer at 920-220-1026 orwisconsinmiww@gmail.com