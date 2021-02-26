UW-Extension’s Badger Crop Connect 2021 season set to begin in March

UW Extension

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Badger Crop Connect will launch its 2nd annual webinar series for the 2021 growing season. The series provides agronomists, crop consultants and farmers timely crop updates for Wisconsin. This year’s series will be set up in three parts: spring, summer and fall.

Topics and speakers for the first several webinars include:

Wednesday, March 10 : Shawn Conley, UW-Madison Professor and Extension Soybean and Small Grains Specialist, will present on evaluating springtime winter wheat stands and intensive winter wheat management; Carrie Laboski, UW-Madison Professor and Extension Soil Specialist, will present on winter wheat nitrogen rates, timing, and tips on winter cereals for improved forage yields.

: Shawn Conley, UW-Madison Professor and Extension Soybean and Small Grains Specialist, will present on evaluating springtime winter wheat stands and intensive winter wheat management; Carrie Laboski, UW-Madison Professor and Extension Soil Specialist, will present on winter wheat nitrogen rates, timing, and tips on winter cereals for improved forage yields. Wednesday, March 24 , Rodrigo Werle, UW-Madison Professor and Extension Cropping Systems Weed Scientist, will provide considerations for early-Season weed control; Mark Renz, UW-Madison Professor and Extension Weed Scientist, will present on weed control for alfalfa establishment.

, Rodrigo Werle, UW-Madison Professor and Extension Cropping Systems Weed Scientist, will provide considerations for early-Season weed control; Mark Renz, UW-Madison Professor and Extension Weed Scientist, will present on weed control for alfalfa establishment. Wednesday, April 14: Francisco Arriaga, UW-Madison Professor and Extension Soil Specialist, will present on determining acceptable field soil conditions; Brian Luck, UW- Madison Professor and Extension Biological Systems Engineering Specialist, will present on planter set-up and operation

The webinars will be offered, on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday’s of the month at 12:30 p.m. from March through September 2021. Badger Crop Connect is hosted by Extension Crops and Soils educators. There is no fee for these webinars, but registration is required. Please register for all the spring sessions at https://go.wisc.edu/bccspring2021

For more information please visit http://bit.ly/2ZLh4Py