Local artist captures fun and excitement of Wisconsin State Fair

A frolicking lamb that captures the fun and excitement of the Wisconsin State Fair will grace posters and advertising for the event in 2021.

The artwork submitted by Janesville artist Deborah Perrino was chosen as the winner of the 2021 “Fairtastic Poster Competition”.

Perrino’s playful watercolor depicts a joyful lamb celebrating the Wisconsin State Fair in front of an iconic Ferris wheel. A panel of judges representing professional artists from throughout southeastern Wisconsin selected the work for its tranquil color palate, pastoral quality and nostalgic feeling, state fair officials said.

Perrino is a member of the Association of Wisconsin Artists as well as the Janesville Art League and has exhibited extensively in the Janesville and Whitewater areas. In addition to the Grand Champion artist award, she has also earned top honors from the Wisconsin Regional Art Program, Janesville Art League and Egg Harbor EGGstravaganza to name a few.

Other finalists in the 2021 Fairtastic Competition include Mary B. Steinhardt of Waterford, Wis., and Delia Pacheco of Janesville, Wis.

Commemorative posters and other materials featuring Perrino’s artwork will be available for purchase at the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair.

According to a news release, proceeds of the Fairtastic Poster Competition will benefit the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation, an independent 501c3 dedicated to preserving the Fair Park, supporting year-round art and education programs and enhancing the fair experience for all visitors.

The 2021 Wisconsin State Fair will be August 5 – 15, 2021 and those interested in the Foundation can visit www.wsfpfoundation.org.