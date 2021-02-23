Wisconsin State Farmer

All across the state of Wisconsin, FFA chapters are celebrating National FFA Week. Whether they are educating fellow students on ag's contribution to their dinner plates, driving tractors to school or dressing up to win a Culver's gift card for dairy treats, they have one goal in mind: promoting agriculture.

Since 1929 when Wisconsin launched its FFA program with 68 chapters, the organization has grown to over 200 chapters. This week Wisconsin's 20,000-plus FFA members will join more than 760,000 fellow FFA members nationwide in National FFA Week participating in National FFA Week activities at local, state and national levels, showing their passion for agriculture.

The National FFA organization embraces more than 93 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization's future. Designated a national week in 1947, the week of George Washington's birthday, National FFA Week runs from Saturday to Saturday and gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture.

During the week, chapters conduct a variety of activities to help others in their schools and communities learn about FFA and agricultural education. Today, FFA provides the next generation of leaders who will change the world. As the top school-based youth leadership development organization in the nation, FFA helps young people meet new agricultural challenges by developing their unique talents and exploring their interests in a broad range of career pathways.

FFA members are our future leaders, our future food suppliers, our future innovators and more! Whether it is through service projects or community gatherings, National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to raise awareness about the role the National FFA Organization plays in the development of agriculture's future leaders and the importance of agricultural education.