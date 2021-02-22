Ag Day at the Capitol set for March 24

Wisconsin State Farmer

In years past, farmers from all sectors of the ag industry would walk up the step of Wisconsin's statehouse to meet face to face with legislators to share with them the issues impacting their livelihood.

This year's Ag Day at the Capitol will be held virtually on March 24 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“This year’s virtual event provides every farmer and agriculturist the opportunity to participate from the comfort of their home or office,” said Wisconsin Farm Bureau President Kevin Krentz. “This unique event is an opportunity for farmers and agriculturists from all walks of life to stand together and ask state legislators for their support on key issues.”

The virtual event will be held free of charge, but pre-registration is required. The registration deadline is March 17. Anyone interested in attending can sign up at bit.ly/2021AgDayReg.

Issue briefings will take place from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. followed by pre-scheduled, virtual legislative office visits.

Rural Mutual Insurance Company and GROWMARK Inc. are major sponsors of the event. Co-sponsors of the event, with Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, include the Dairy Business Association, Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association, Wisconsin Corn Growers Association, Wisconsin Hemp Alliance, Wisconsin Horse Council, Wisconsin Pork Association, Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, Wisconsin Soybean Association and the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association.