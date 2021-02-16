FFA Alumni honors members, chapters during 41st state convention

Wisconsin State Farmer

FFA alumni members and their respective chapters were recognized during the Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Association 41st convention and annual meeting held Feb. 13 in Green Bay.

According to the organization, 180 FFA Alumni members from across the state of Wisconsin attended this year’s hybrid event, a combination of in-person and virtual attendance.

This year's executive team for the FFA Alumni & Supporters include Nate Zimdars of Ripon, president; Bobbie Jo Montgomery, Waupaca, vice president; Terri Wilfert, Mishicot, president-elect and Rudy Kaderly, Juda, past-president.

Walter Taylor from Oconto Falls was named the Outstanding Agriculture Educator. Other educators receiving nominations for the award include: Troy Talford and Sally Ladsten, Sauk Prairie, Daniel Robinson, Lomira, Mariah Markhardt, Oconto Falls and Kimberly Houser, Wisconsin Heights.

Jamie Elmhorst from Granton and Amber Larson of Oconto Falls were presented the Outstanding Young Member Award and with Elmhorst being named the state winner.

Auburndale FFA Alumni & Supporters was named the Outstanding State Chapter in the small division with Waupaca tapped as this year's Outstanding Chapter in the medium division. Winning the large division was the Granton FFA Alumni & Supporters.

FFA Alumni & Supporters chapters receiving gold rating in the National Outstanding Chapter Awards include the Denmark, Stoughton and Weyauwega-Fremont organizations. Applications from those chapters will head to the national level competition. Denmark was also recognized as the overall winner in this area.

Outstanding Achievement awards were presented to Jeremy Krerowicz of Denmark and Melanie Huchthausen of Stoughton. Both of their applications scored gold and will advance to National competition. Huchthausen was named the overall state winner.

Darlington FFA Alumni & Supporters were this year's recipients of the Dr. V.O. and Ann Martinson Award presented to the FFA Alumni with the greatest increase in lifetime members.

DeGrand’s Family Restaurant of Denmark was presented the Team Ag Ed Contributor award for their support of FFA, FFA Alumni and Agriculture Education. Winning the newsletter award was Stoughton FFA Alumni & Supporters with Sauk Prairie winning the Website recognition award,

Retiring council members recognized for their service include Brenda Franklin, Caleb Green, Nick Huffman, Jack Ellickson, Matt Damm, Cindi Freidhof, Bobbie Jo Montgomery, Sara Bertram and Cari Sabel.

The following council representatives will represent their respective areas in 2021-22. Section 1—Dave Clausen, Amery & Jerry Larsen, Unity; Section 2—Dalton Hinke, Chippewa Falls; Section 3—Derek Trescher & Chris Blank both from Cashton; Section 5—Nick Lowe, Stoughton & Dan Ziegler, New Glarus; Section 6—Bobbi Jo Kunz, Waupun & Al Justmann, Oakfield; Section 7—Gary Eibergen, Granton & William Litzer, Edgar; Section 8—Grant Staszak, Bonduel & Renee Lehman, Waupaca; Section 9—Sean VanderHeiden, Chilton; Section 10—Gene Hetebrueg, Kewaskum & Amy Voigt, Lakeside Lutheran.