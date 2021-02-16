Baldwin to head Ag Appropriations subcommittee

Wisconsin State Farmer

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin has been named the new Chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies.

“Every day, America’s farmers wake up early and go to work to support an agriculture economy that families rely on in rural communities across our country. I know this because I have seen it firsthand representing America’s Dairyland in the Senate. Our farmers work hard and we should work just as hard in Washington to support them,” said Senator Baldwin.

In her new position, Baldwin says she looks forward to working with fellow lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to support farmers, ranchers, and producers, build a stronger and more secure agriculture economy, and get the job done on rural economic development for communities that too often feel they are being left behind by Washington.”

Secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Randy Romanski says Baldwin has been a "champion for Wisconsin agriculture for many years".

"She is an excellent choice to lead this important subcommittee. As Congress makes decisions on COVID-19 relief, the 2023 Farm Bill, and many other federal funding programs, I know Sen. Baldwin will continue to be a leading voice in support of Wisconsin’s producers, processors, and agri-businesses,” Romanski said.

Baldwin has served on the Senate Appropriations Committee since 2015, and she will also serve as a member on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies; the Subcommittee on Defense; the Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies; the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development; and the Subcommittee on Homeland Security.

In addition to serving on the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Baldwin serves on the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), and the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.