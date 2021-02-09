Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and DATCP launch virtual farm tour for kids

Wisconsin State Farmer

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection are partnering up to offer kids an opportunity to learn about farming from a distance.

The tour will allow kids to see for themselves how a farm works without having to leave the house. The host farm will be Scientific Holsteins located in Chippewa Falls, owned by the family of 73rd Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes, who will lead the tour. The tour is geared toward children in grades 3-5 with an emphasis on fourth grade.

"Kids enjoy seeing where their food comes from and who cares for the animals, so I’m excited to showcase my family’s dairy farm and share our dairy story," Nunes said. "Dairy plays an essential role in a sustainable food system, and Wisconsin dairy farmers have dedicated their lives to feeding communities across the nation."

The tours will help supplement the education of Wisconsin's 90,000 fourth grade students, who study Wisconsin's heritage and careers, especially agriculture, as part of their Social Studies classes.

"It’s important to help kids understand why Wisconsin is America’s Dairyland and that dairy is good for their bodies, our community and the environment. This virtual farm tour is an excellent tool for the fourth-grade curriculum, and we’re thrilled to offer it as another learning opportunity from home," said Suzanne Fanning, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.