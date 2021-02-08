2021 American Honey Queen hails from Wisconsin

Jennifer Hinkel will be buzzing about the nation's honey industry.

The 23-year-old who calls Franklin, Wisconsin home, was chosen as the 2021 American Honey Queen by the American Beekeeping Federation. Hinkel is a graduate of UW-Milwaukee where she earned a bachelor's degree in marketing with a certificate in entrepreneurship.

The beekeeping enthusiast currently works for the Wisconsin State Fair and on her family's pumping and Christmas tree farm.

Prior to being selected as the American Honey Queen, Hinkel served as the 2020 Wisconsin Honey Queen where she helped to promote the honey industry in schools, through farmers’ markets and festivals, and media interviews.

Wisconsin Honey Queen

Succeeding Hinkel is Anna Evenson of Cambridge, Wis. She is currently attending UW Platteville seeking a major in Dairy Science with an emphasis on Public Relations.

As spokesperson for the Wisconsin Honey Producers Association and beekeepers across Wisconsin, Evenson will crisscross Wisconsin promoting the industry in person and virtually.

Both Hinkel and Evenson are available to speak on the importance of honeybees in agriculture and in the public's food supply, and the benefits of using honey and other byproducts from bees.

To schedule an appearance and presentation from American Honey Queen Jennifer Hinkel, please contact American Honey Queen Program Chairperson Anna Kettlewell at 414-545-5514, for Wisconsin Honey Queen Anna Evenson please contact Mary Kettlewell at 414-429-5502 or by email at wihoneyqueenprogram@gmail.com.