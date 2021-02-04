DBIA to award $1M in next round of grants

Wisconsin State Farmer

The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA), a partnership between the Center for Dairy Research (CDR) and Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), will be distributing $1 million this spring in its next grant cycle. Dairy enterprises (farmers, entrepreneurs, processors, etc.) in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin are eligible to apply.

Eligible projects include dairy farm diversification, the creation of “value added” dairy products and starting/increasing exports of dairy products. Grants of up to $50,000 will be awarded through a competitive process.

Grant applications will be available for download on the DBIA website starting March 1, 2021 and are due April 30, 2021. The grant application will be posted on this page: https://www.cdr.wisc.edu/grant-program.

DBIA staff expect to get a significant number of applications and encourages potential applicants to view the “Let’s Get Started” webinar series (https://www.cdr.wisc.edu/dbia-webinars) prior to applying for a grant. The webinars share state and federal resources that can be helpful for dairy and farm businesses who wish to apply for a DBIA grant. For example, if an applicant needs help developing a business plan or a project budget, DBIA staff encourages them to contact their local Small Business Development Centers (business plans are required for the DBIA grant applications).

Last year, in its first phase, DBIA provided $230,000 to 13 dairy farms and businesses in all five of the participating states (https://www.cdr.wisc.edu/2020-dbia-grant-recipients).

More information: Announcements regarding DBIA grants and trainings can be found at https://www.cdr.wisc.edu/dbia and www.WisCheeseMakers.org.