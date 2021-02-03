Manitowoc Co. farm assessed $30K penalty by state

A Manitowoc County dairy farm has been fined for violating the state's runoff and pollution control laws. Attorney General Josh Kaul announced that Kostechka Dairy, LLC and Michael and Shirley Baroun are required to install improved runoff controls at their facility in Whitelaw, Wisconsin and payment of $30,000 in forfeitures, surcharges, court costs, and attorney fees.

“This resolution will help prevent runoff from polluting state waters,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Our Public Protection Unit and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will continue to work together to enforce our environmental laws and protect clean water.”

Kostechka Dairy is a CAFO operation with approximately 850 cows. The complaint alleges that the Barouns discharged polluted runoff from the feed area into the Branch River, a warm water sport fishery waterway, and adjacent ditches and wetlands in violation of Kostechka’s water discharge permit, failed to construct permanent runoff controls for the feed storage area, and failed to construct runoff controls for animal housing areas.

Kaul said the owners have already corrected many of the deficiencies that led to the alleged violations.