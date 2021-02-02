Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Association hosting online public auction

Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Association

The Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Association, Inc. is conducting a major fund-raising online auction as a prelude to their upcoming 41st annual state convention and business meeting being held as a hybrid event this year.

The event is being hosted on Saturday, Feb. 13, both in Green Bay and virtually. The online auction kicks off at 9 AM on Monday, February 1 and will run through 5 p.m. on Feb. 14. This auction features several major agricultural items, numerous toy tractors for collectors and several other items. The online auction is open to the public and the complete list of auction items is available at http://bit.ly/3ar34Q2. Bidding information can also be found at that page.

Some of the major items being featured on the auction include:

Kondex Corp. Lomira, WI has donated a Concave that will fit most rotary combines, valued at $4000-6000.

Renk Seed has donated 12 bags of seed corn to be the variety of the purchasers’ choice. We will be selling the seed in 2 different lots of 6 bags each.

The 2020 – 21 Wisconsin FFA State Officer team will be donating 2 different leadership workshops for FFA chapters, each up to 3 hours in length.

Contree Sprayer & Equipment Company, LLC donated a John Deere 4430 pedal tractor.

There are many household items, hand crafted items, gift baskets, toy tractors, lawn ornaments, entertainment packages and much more, too numerous to mention. Please check out the online link at https://www.auctionbyobrien.com/cgi-bin/mmdetails.cgi?obrien19 for specific details and be sure to bookmark it so you can check it regularly for updates.

Flower pots hand-painted by the 2019-20 Wisconsin FFA State Officer team for the 2020 state convention will also be donated to the auction with all proceeds going directly to the FFA Foundation.

The Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters collaborated with the Wisconsin FFA Foundation to assist chapters across the state, providing 40 different chapters with $500 chapter relief grants. These grants will assist the chapter needs that would normally be supplemented by fundraising but could not be conducted due to Covid.

Lyle Mercer toy collection

The Wisconsin FFA Foundation assisted with facilitating donations of several collector toys from Lyle Mercer, Lifetime Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Member, former Wisconsin Ag Instructor / FFA Advisor from 1969-88, Bowler and Fort Atkinson and instructor at Moraine Park Technical College for 14 years.

Mercer recently passed away and the Foundation is honoring his wishes that parts of his collection go to a good home. The following are also available for purchase on the online auction.