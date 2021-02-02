Tractor Tracks captures top prize in ice cream flavor contest

Wisconsin State Farmer

A Green Lake County 4-H Club is the winner of the 2020 Cedar Crest Ice Cream Flavor Creation Contest.

Cedar Crest Ice Cream of Cedarburg, and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation announced that Country Clover 4-H Club's submission "Tractor Tracks" was the winning entry. The winning flavor features chocolate ice cream, peanut butter cups and a marshmallow swirl.

The Markesan-based club will win an ice cream party and collect a $500 prize for their efforts. Jacky Berndt is the general leader.

Other finalists winning an ice cream party include:

Cleveland Challengers 4-H Club, Waukesha County (New Berlin, WI), flavor - Cranberry Frost; Champion Spark Plugs 4-H Club, Kewaunee County (New Franken, WI), flavor - Bunny Fluff; Aniwa Rockets 4-H Club, Langlade County (Antigo, WI), flavor - Fair Food; and Prairie Pioneer 4-H Club, Waukesha County (Mukwanago, WI), flavor - Red Velvet Cookie Crumble.

A panel of ice cream experts chosen by Cedar Crest judged the entries.

According to Brenda Scheider, Executive Director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, the contest is a great opportunity for 4-H youth to work together to develop and name their flavor. “The most exciting part of the contest is the winning flavor will be available through Cedar Crest this summer.”

The annual contest has already yielded popular flavors including Wisconsin Campfire S'more created by Springbrook 4-H Club of New Richmond; Deep Woods, created by the Badger Boosters 4-H Club of West Bend; and Deep Space, developed by the Baraboo Valley 4-H Club.

“We are proud to support the Wisconsin 4-H organization through our annual flavor contest. The project requires collaboration, teamwork and creativity to create the next best ice cream flavor," said Cedar Crest President, Ken Kohlwey. "We look forward to reading each entry that comes in and share the winning flavor with our customers.”

The company manufactures more than 80 flavors of ice cream, along with frozen custard, gelato and sherbet at its Manitowoc, Wisconsin, plant, and distributes products in five states. Many of the flavors now produced by Cedar Crest, like Wisconsin Campfire S’more, are a result of the contest.

Based in Madison, WI, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation supports more than 150,000 youth who take part in various 4-H leadership, development and community-building activities throughout the state. Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation at www.Wis4HFoundation.org.