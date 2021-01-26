Oconto couple tapped as finalists in national OYF contest

Wisconsin State Farmer

Philip and Laura Finger of Oconto will compete for honors in the 2021 National Outstanding Young Farmer contest.

Philip is a fifth-generation farmer on his family farm that was founded 149 years ago in 1872. When Philip and Laura wed, she joined her husband in the family business, Finger Family Farm.

The Oconto farmstead is comprised of 1900 crop acres and dairy 540 cows. Together the couple bring their expertise to the farm. While Philip oversees the operation's genetics, Laura cares for the calves.

To help celebrate the farm's sesquicentennial anniversary, the family will host the Oconto County's Breakfast on the Farm in 2022.

While the National Outstanding Young Farmer Awards Congress is usually held in early February, the 2021 event has been cancelled due to the pandemic. As a finalist of 2021 NOYF Class, Phil and Laura Finger will be invited to attend the 2022 NOYF Congress, in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina from February 2-6, 2022. At that time, the four 2021 National Winners will be announced with the 2022 National Winners.