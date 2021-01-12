WDE confirms dairy cattle show judges for 2021

WDE

During The Dairy Show podcast, World Dairy Expo announced its slate of 16 judges who will take their place in the show ring this fall during the 2021 World Dairy Expo.

The show runs from Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 2021.

Official judges were voted on by 2019 Dairy Cattle Show Exhibitors. Meanwhile, associate judges were once again nominated by the corresponding official judge and reviewed by selection committees. The complete roster was then approved by Expo’s Dairy Cattle Exhibitor Committee.

These individuals bring a global perspective to Expo’s world-renowned show in Madison, Wisconsin. The group of judges for the 54th World Dairy Expo is as follows:

International Ayrshire Show—Official: Michael Creek, Hagerstown, Md.; Associate: Jamie Howard, Burgessville, Ontario, Canada.

International Brown Swiss Show—Official: Lynn Harbaugh, Marion, Wis.; Associate: Phillip Topp, Botkins, Ohio.

International Guernsey Show—Official: Molly Sloan, Columbus, Wis.; Associate: Glyn Lucas, Dumfries Galloway, Scotland.

International Holstein Show—Official: Mike Berry, Powell Butte, Ore.; Associate: Tom DeGroot, Rosedale, British Columbia, Canada.

International Junior Holstein Show—Official: Brandon Ferry, Hilbert, Wis.; Associate: Tyler Reynolds, Corfu, N.Y.

International Jersey Show—Official: Chad Ryan, Fond du Lac, Wis.; Associate: Kevin Doeberiener, West Salem, Ohio.

International Milking Shorthorn Show—Official: Dean Dohle, Halfway, Mo.; Associate: Keith Fisher, New Enterprise, Pa..

International Red & White Show—Official: Pierre Boulet, Montmagny, Quebec, Canada; Associate: Richard Landry, Ste-Brigitte-des-Saults, Quebec, Canada.