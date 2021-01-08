Dairy Business Association chooses new president

Wisconsin State Farmer

Wisconsin’s leading dairy advocacy group has chosen its first woman to lead the group. Dairy Business Association announced during its organization's annual meeting that Thorp dairy farmer Amy Penterman will serve as president.

“I’m honored to serve in this role going forward,” Penterman said in a press release. “Dairy is the backbone of our state’s economy and rural communities, and I am passionate about keeping it strong now and for future generations.”

Penterman, who is also a crop insurance agent, was first elected to the board of directors in 2017. She farms with her husband, Sander, at Dutch Dairy. She has been part of the farm since 2007, which milks 850 cows and farms 1,300 acres.

Penterman, who will succeed outgoing president Tom Crave, was chosen as DBA’s president elect in 2019 and previously served as secretary.

“DBA’s leadership is forward-thinking and focused on the success of farms of all sizes and business models. Members count on us to stand up for their interests in Madison and to provide them with other critical support,” Penterman said. “Our success lies with each and every farmer, and we must stay vigilant. I look forward to working alongside fellow board members and the staff to keeping dairy moving forward in Wisconsin.”

During the meeting, members elected a new member to the board and re-elected two others.

New to the board of directors this year is Spencer Frost, who runs Frost Farms, along with his brothers, in Waterford.

Other action included the decision to choose incumbent Lee Kinnard, as president-elect. He operates Kinnard Farms in Casco. Greg Siegenthaler and Paul Fetzer were re-elected, with Siegenthaler to serve as secretary.

Crave now becomes president emeritus, and Mike North’s term as president emeritus ended.

Other incumbents board members are Steve Bodart, treasurer; Kevin Collins; Bob Nagel and Jack Hippen.