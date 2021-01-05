USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program gets $1.5 billion in additional funding

Wisconsin State Farmer

The US Department of Agriculture announced an additional $1.5 billion investment in the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which has been essential during the pandemic as a source of food for struggling families.

"This new round of Farmers to Families Food Boxes will go a long way in helping American families access nutritious and healthy meals as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to the President Trump’s leadership, we have helped tens of millions of families and countless farmers with this program," said USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue. "President Trump has committed to helping the American people recover and rebuild and this program helps American families get back on solid ground by ensuring they receive the nutritious food they need during these difficult times."

USDA has distributed more than 132 million food boxes since the pandemic began, causing widespread economic issues as national unemployment skyrocketed. Even though the American economy has since begun the recovery process, there are still hurdles in the way that the food box program will help address.

The $1.5 billion comes from the newest congressional legislation passed Dec. 21, which served as a catch-all bill that included many stipulations for addressing the effects of the pandemic. The boxes will still contain dairy, meat and fresh produce as in the past four rounds, except this round's boxes will also include seafood.

Deliveries are expected to begin after Jan. 19, when the contracts to all organizations with basic ordering agreements will be awarded. Delivery is anticipated to end by May 2021.

"With over 3.3 billion meals distributed to families across this nation, I am proud to share that thanks to the Trump administration’s efforts, the Farmers to Families Food Box Program has an additional $1.5 billion to continue to feed families in need, provide employment and support our small farmers," said Ivanka Trump, advisor and daughter of President Trump. "During these unprecedented times, this Administration will continue to fight for American families and will always put them first."