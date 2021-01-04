Wisconsin beef web series set
The UW Madison Division of Extension Livestock Program will host a series Wisconsin Beef Special Edition Farm Ready Research Web Series beginning Jan. 12.
The first of five webinars will host speaker Dr. Stephanie Hansen on mineral and vitamin needs for beef cattle. Hansen is a professor in the Dept. of Animal Science at Iowa State University where her expertise is in ruminant nutrition. She will share up to date information regarding mineral and vitamin needs in the cow/calf and feedlot enterprises.
All webinars will begin at 7 p.m. There is no charge to participate, but pre-registration is required for access. Wisconsin producers currently certified in Beef Quality
Assurance will receive one BQA continuing educational credit per session by
attending the January 12 and both February live sessions (BQA CE is not
available by listening to recorded sessions).
To register for the Wisconsin Special Beef Edition and several other agriculture
related educational webinars visit https://bit.ly/391Azrl.
Additional webinars
- Feb. 9 – Management of Newly Weaned Calves in the Feedlot, Dr. Dan Thomson, DVM, Iowa State University.
- Feb. 23 – Hairy Heel Wart: A Threat for the Health and Production of Cattle in Beef Operations. Dr. Dorte Dopfer, DVM, UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine.
- March 9 – Pasture Weed Management. Dr. Mark Renz, UW Madison Extension Specialist.
- March 23 – Direct Marketing Meat and Introduction to Meat Suite. Matt LeRoux, Cornell Cooperative Extension.