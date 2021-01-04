Wisconsin beef web series set

Wisconsin State Farmer

The UW Madison Division of Extension Livestock Program will host a series Wisconsin Beef Special Edition Farm Ready Research Web Series beginning Jan. 12.

The first of five webinars will host speaker Dr. Stephanie Hansen on mineral and vitamin needs for beef cattle. Hansen is a professor in the Dept. of Animal Science at Iowa State University where her expertise is in ruminant nutrition. She will share up to date information regarding mineral and vitamin needs in the cow/calf and feedlot enterprises.

All webinars will begin at 7 p.m. There is no charge to participate, but pre-registration is required for access. Wisconsin producers currently certified in Beef Quality

Assurance will receive one BQA continuing educational credit per session by

attending the January 12 and both February live sessions (BQA CE is not

available by listening to recorded sessions).

To register for the Wisconsin Special Beef Edition and several other agriculture

related educational webinars visit https://bit.ly/391Azrl.

Additional webinars