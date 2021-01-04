74th Alice in Dairyland finals cancelled

Despite hopes that some sense of normalcy would return to life after the announcement of a vaccine for COVID-19, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) officials are playing it safe.

The state agency announced Monday the cancellation of the 74th annual Alice in Dairyland finals, slated to be held in Walworth County this spring. Instead, the crowning of the state's new ag ambassador will be held May 19-21, 2022 in Dane County as previously planned.

“Alice in Dairyland is a long-standing Wisconsin tradition. Even during the unexpected challenges of COVID-19, Alice has reminded us all of the diversity and strength of Wisconsin agriculture,” said DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski in a news release. “While 2020 may be behind us, the pandemic is not. Cancelling the 74th Alice in Dairyland finals is an unfortunate but necessary step to help protect the health and safety of our staff and the public we serve. We look forward to resuming the annual Alice selection process in 2022.”

Krista Knigge, administrator of DATCP’s Division of Agricultural Development, which oversees the Alice in Dairyland program thanked Walworth County's host committee for being flexible throughout the process.

“We look forward to showcasing Walworth County at a future Alice in Dairyland finals,” Knigge said. “We also thank our partners at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board, the Mid-West Jewelers Association, and the Kettle Moraine Mink Breeders Association for their steadfast commitment to the Alice program and their support of these unprecedented changes.”

Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls who is currently serving as the state's Alice in Dairyland will continue in that role until July 15, 2022.

Nunes, who graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities with bachelor's degrees in agricultural communication and marketing as well as animal science, was crowned the 73rd Alice in Dairyland in Walworth last spring.

She will officially become the 74th Alice in Dairyland in May 2021.

Applications for the 75th Alice in Dairyland will be made available on Jan. 3, 2022. After being selected at the Dane County finals, the 75th Alice in Dairyland will begin her term on July 5, 2022.