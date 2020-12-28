Wisconsin FFA Foundation announces grant recipients

WI FFA Foundation

In a record-setting day, the Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Grant committee of the Wisconsin FFA Foundation awarded over $31,000 in grants to Wisconsin FFA members. Forty-eight members from 30 chapters will receive $31,492 to either start or advance their SAE projects.

The 2020 Wisconsin FFA Foundation SAE Grants were awarded in five categories: dairy, grain production, livestock, organic agriculture and start-up. Candidates were chosen based on the level and scope of their SAE project, as well as their age, financial need and future plans for their individual projects.

Through an SAE, agricultural students in Wisconsin (and nationwide) are able to apply classroom-learned concepts to real-world experiences. As one of the three components of the agricultural education model (FFA membership and classroom lessons being the other two), an SAE immerses students in situations beyond the classroom and hypotheticals. The SAE for All initiative has been growing around the state, encouraging every ag student to start an SAE project in order to prepare for future career opportunities.

Dairy SAE grants

Sponsored by Bio-Vet, Inc.; Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin; Nasco; Saputo Cheese USA and We Energies, dairy grants were awarded to Ella Raatz, Colby FFA; Matthew Winch, Fennimore FFA; Wesley Winch, Fennimore FFA; Breanna Brooks, Juda FFA; Jenna Foemmel, Marshfield FFA; Ainsley Noble, Platteville FFA; Lucas Kramer, Prairie Du Chien FFA; Landon Holewinski, Pulaski FFA; Chloe La Crosse, Southern Door FFA; Bryce Ciolkosz, Thorp FFA; and Jenna Gries, Valders FFA.

Grain Production SAE grants

The Grain Production SAE Grant opportunity was sponsored by the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association. Four Grain Production grants were awarded to Jared Alan Bahr, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA; Ashton Brusveen, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA; Ethan Hamann, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA; and Owen Jones, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA.

Livestock SAE grants

Sponsored by Andis Foundation and Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association, the Livestock SAE Grants were awarded to: Hanna Brattlie, Cambridge FFA; McKinley Krueger, Campbellsport FFA; Mason Davis, Darlington FFA; Jessica Lindow, Marshfield FFA; Joshua Lindow, Marshfield FFA; Haiden Van Treeck, Montello FFA; Olivia Zuehls, Montello FFA; Macy Cross, Pardeeville FFA; Emily Skala, Pulaski FFA; May Wallace, Rice Lake FFA; and Joey Gullixon, Waupaca FFA.

Organic Ag SAE grants

Sponsored by Organic Valley/CROPP Cooperative, Inc., the Organic Agriculture SAE grants were awarded tp Janelle Wolfe, Cochrane-Fountain City FFA; Evan Pedretti, De Soto FFA, and Gabe Olson-Jensen, River Falls FFA.

Start-up SAE grants

Sponsored by the Andis Foundation, BlueScope Buildings, Paul and Kirsten Gross, and Sartori Company, Start-up SAE Grants were awarded to: Ashlynn Norgard, Darlington FFA; McKenzie Moser, De Soto FFA; Nevaeh Sanders, De Soto FFA; Kira Schall, Dodgeland FFA; Samuel Hines, Ellsworth FFA; Olivia Horsfall, Fennimore FFA; Sara Wetter, Fennimore FFA; Jordan Berg, Granton FFA; Anna Koehler, Jefferson FFA; Callie Burden, Milton FFA; Julie Koeppel, Mishicot FFA; Jenna Brogley, Platteville FFA; Parker Boomsma, Randolph Cambria Friesland FFA; Brock Stringfield, Randolph Cambria Friesland FFA; Carlton Miller, Shell Lake FFA; Adeline Gerke, Tomah FFA; Cale Ollendick, Tomah FFA; Brin Freer, Unity FFA; and Emma Mullin, Unity FFA.