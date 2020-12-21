Wisconsin auctioneers now able to conduct live auctions in Ohio

Wisconsin State Farmer

The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services announced a reciprocity agreement with Ohio that would allow Wisconsin licensed auctioneers to conduct live auctions without pursuing an additional license.

A press release said this is the first reciprocity agreement for Wisconsin in twenty years, and Ohio is just the seventh state to have such an agreement with Wisconsin. Other states with the agreement are Illinois, Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee, Kentucky and North Carolina.

The agreement would also allow Wisconsin auctioneers to gain licensure access to the other 17 states with which Ohio has an agreement, even if Wisconsin does not have an agreement with them. The new rule essentially gives auctioneers an Ohio license if they already have a Wisconsin one. This also means Ohio auctioneers now have a Wisconsin license.

"Like many industries, auctioneering is evolving. Online auction platforms make out-of-state work more viable and attractive. Also, our credential holders may have expertise that could benefit customers in Ohio, and now they can more easily accept that business and handle those auctions," said Dawn Crim, DSPS Secretary-designee. "I am pleased to bring this growth opportunity to Wisconsin auctioneers."

"I think it is important to recognize the states that have similar laws," said Donna Potter, Ohio’s auctioneer program administrator. "Anytime we can help our licensees expand into other states, we should do that. It’s good for their business and their livelihoods."

This agreement is good for auctioneers looking to expand their business, or those who work in niche markets, like artwork, coins and specialty farms, said Natalie Pratt, executive director of the Wisconsin Auctioneers Association. She added that the move will increase consumer confidence because it will allow auctioneers with specializations to go to markets that lack their expertise and ability to set a price.

"This agreement allows Wisconsin auctioneers to develop news lines of business," Pratt said. "We appreciate the effort agency staff put into negotiations and their commitment to see this through despite all the challenges of the past year. It reflects Secretary Crim’s dedication to the well-being of auctioneers and the auction industry."