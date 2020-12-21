Eight organizations receive $1.1 million in DATCP grants

Eight organizations have received 19 specialty crop block grants totaling $1.1 million from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The grants are intended to fund initiatives that enhance the competitiveness of certain specialty markets through research, education and other developments. The money for the grants is issued by the US Department of Agriculture through DATCP.

The University of Wisconsin campuses in Madison, River Falls and Whitewater received grants, 12 of them alone going to the Madison campus. The Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association, Wisconsin Apple Growers Association, FairShare CSA Coalition, Ginseng Board of Wisconsin and Savanna Institute all received one grant each. Every group is required to match their grant at 25%.

FairShare CSA Coalition is a non-profit based in Madison that works to connect consumers with farmers and support the community-supported agriculture model, which entails consumers buying plots of land from farmers in order to have direct access to food.

The Savanna Institute, also based in Madison, works to return the Midwest to its savanna environmental origins by laying the groundwork for agroforestry adoption that fosters integrated perennial ecosystems.

"These grants benefit Wisconsin’s specialty crop industries in a variety of ways, from pest and pathogen mitigation to innovation, education, and marketing efforts. We are pleased to help support a range of diverse specialty crop initiatives once again," said DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski.

Here's a list of all grants, according to a DATCP press release: