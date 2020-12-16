UW-Madison announces FISC tuition guarantee for students with below-average incomes

Wisconsin State Farmer

The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced that the Farm and Industry Short Course tuition and fees will be 100% covered for students with below-average incomes.

The move comes as a push to make agricultural higher education more accessible to everyone, especially those with "financial limitations," a press release stated. Called, the "Tuition Promise," it will cover all costs for students with household incomes lower $60,000 adjusted gross income, which is the median income in Wisconsin.

"We are excited to demonstrate our strong commitment to training future farmers and agricultural professionals through this new financial assistance program," said Kate VandenBosch, dean of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. "In light of the recent financial hardships facing many of those in Wisconsin agriculture, we are pleased to make this commitment to training future generations of agricultural leaders."

The program will take effect as of the fall 2021 semester. The tuition costs are covered by gifts and grants made to the school. Students applying to FISC only need to fill out a scholarship application for the program, and they do not need to fill out a FAFSA for federal aid.

The release stated that for those above the income cap, there will still be other scholarships available. Students can apply for FISC now to enroll in fall 2021 courses, with scholarship announcements coming in the spring.

"Due to the success and generosity of our graduates and supporters, FISC has been able to provide scholarships to our students for decades," says FISC Director Jennifer Blazek. "With the launch of the FISC Tuition Promise, we are strengthening our commitment to ensuring that students with the greatest need are not discouraged from applying and attending."

FISC has been an integral part of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences since 1886, helping tens of thousands of students find their footing in the agriculture industry. Curriculum includes education on crops, dairy, ag engineering, business planning and more, all through lectures and hands-on courses.