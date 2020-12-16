Cheese one of most popular food gifts during 2020 holiday season

Wisconsin State Farmer

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin says e-commerce cheese sales have grown more than 100%, putting it at the top of many gift lists.

The group said in a press release that Wisconsin cheese is at the forefront of the sales boom, outpacing cheeses from other states. Searches for cheese recipes have also grown 52% during the holiday season, DFW said.

Research company Packaged Facts claimed that money spent on food gifts, especially food box subscriptions, has reached nearly $22 billion in sales this year.

"We believe Wisconsin Cheese makes the world a happier, tastier place, so we’ve worked with cheesemakers across the state to put together a collection of baskets featuring some of the best award-winning cheeses Wisconsin has to offer," said Suzanne Fanning, chief marketing officer of marketing group Wisconsin Cheese and senior vice president of DFW. "Cheese is the perfect gift for this time of year whether people want to snack, make their favorite recipes, or get in on the new 'charcuterie chalet' and 'jarcuterie' trends."

Wisconsin Cheese has created 27 gift baskets of various cheeses that range from $23 to $80, all specially curated by Wisconsin certified cheese makers. Many boxes have a theme, from the rolling hills of Green County to award-winning cheeses from state champion cheese makers.