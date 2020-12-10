UW-Madison 2021 agronomy update meetings go virtual

Wisconsin State Farmer

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has announced the dates for the agronomy update meetings for 2021, which have gone virtual due to COVID-19 concerns.

The meetings will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 5 from 9 am to 11:50 am and Thursday, Jan. 7 from 1 pm to 3:50 pm (they will have the same information). You must register to attend by Jan. 3 at no cost.

Several speakers will deliver the newest information on hybrid and variety performance, analysis of the 2020 growing season and new recommendations on crop production. Continuing education credits will be available in Crop Management for Certified Crop Advisers.

Presenters include Joe Lauer, corn agronomist; Shawn Conley, soybean and small grain agronomist; Matt Akins, assistant scientist and dairy extension specialist; and Kevin Jarek, crops and soils agent. Monroe County ag agent Bill Halfmann will moderate the Tuesday session, while Lafayette County ag agent Josh Kamps will moderate on Thursday.