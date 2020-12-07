Nearly 300 exhibitors committed to 2021 Farm Technology Days show

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days 2021, now scheduled for July 20-22, 2021, will take place at Huntsinger Farms, the largest grower and processor of Horseradish in the United States. Originally scheduled for July 2020, the Eau Claire show moved to 2021 given safety protocols required because of COVID-19.

The Executive Committee and its sub-committees have been meeting virtually since late summer 2020 and are moving forward with extensive planning for a safe and successful show in July 2021. 295 exhibitors from across the Midwest and Canada have already committed to the 2021 show, and based on inquiries, attendee anticipation is high for next year’s show.

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days has more than a 65-year history of bringing producers and service providers together to share what is new and innovative in agriculture.

“We are optimistic and excited about the 2021 show,” said Mike Gintner, Executive Chair Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, Eau Claire. “We are grateful to the Rygg family for their generosity in hosting the show on their Huntsinger Farm Eau Claire property, which has taken important acreage out of commission for an extra year.

“The Committee is excited to produce an outstanding show for exhibitors, sponsors and attendees alike,” added Gintner. “Everyone has doubled-down on their commitments, extending their volunteer service by an extra year, and working to improve on our already-exciting plans.”

The show has launched a new, robust website at https://www.wifarmtechdays.org which features a real-time map showing exhibitor and exhibit locations, as well as a visitor “My Show Planner” feature that visitors can use to get the most out of the three-day show.

Companies are invited to reserve their spots for the July 2021 show on the website. Available spaces appear in blue. Website users can also click on the Agribusiness Tents and view the exhibitors and available spaces inside. Reserved spaces appear in gray and show the exhibitor’s name; by clicking on any exhibitors’ space, a window opens showing contact information and a link to that company’s website.

Companies interested in participating in the show, should contact the Marketing Team at 920-644-3551 or by emailing info@wifarmtechnologydays.com.