WFBF awards five mini-grants to teachers for agriculture literacy

Wisconsin State Farmer

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation has awarded five $100 grants to teachers across the state in promotion of agriculture literacy for kids.

The WFBF's Ag in the Classroom program gave the grants to ag teachers who may not have the funds for more in-depth lessons and activities through their school's budget. Those winners are:

Kirsten Konder of Luck, who will use the grant to help middle school ag classes research a Wisconsin commodity of the student's choosing, who will then make a poster board display and give a presentation;

Stephanie DeVries of Cambria, who will use the grant for a portable hydroponic tower garden for middle and high school agriculture classes, which will help them learn about plant growth and pollination;

Cheri Oglesby of Cuba City, who will use the grant to help pre-K students create a garden in a bucket using soil and seeds and help them learn about seed germination and food production;

Kirstin Thompson of Baldwin, who will use the grant to teach elementary school students about self-sufficiency, oral history and rural skills during a pandemic, as well as help them interview community members;

and Amy Gerhardt of Neillsville, who will use the grant for a Future Farmers of America partnership for the "Adopt-an-Animal" project, in which elementary school students will have monthly virtual visits with Neillsville FFA to learn about animals and how to care for them. High school students will learn how to improve speaking skills through creating educational programming.

Ag teachers can still apply for matching grants from WFBF until Mar. 1 using their website.