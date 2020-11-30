Webinar for farmers and PPP loan forgiveness to happen Dec. 11

Wisconsin State Farmer

With the end of the year and tax season coming up, it's important for farmers to be in the know about Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness opportunities.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is presenting a webinar, "What Farmers Need to know about PPP Loan Forgiveness," to help farmers know where they stand, especially with tax season looming.

The Small Business Administration is authorized through the CARES Act to provide forgivable loans to small businesses, which covered payroll and self-employment expenses for business owners throughout the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

The webinar is on Friday, Dec. 11 at 11 am. Presenters are Lisa Taylor, outreach and marketing specialist for SBA; Tammie Clendenning, lead economic development specialist for SBA; Marissa Koller, associate credit officer for Compeer Financial; and Katie Wantoch, UW-Madison Extension Dunn County agriculture educator.

Those interested can register here at no cost.