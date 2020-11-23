World Dairy Expo introduces new podcast The Dairy Show

Wisconsin State Farmer

Miss networking with your colleagues in the dairy industry? World Dairy Expo has a solution.

The organization announced the launch of its new podcast, The Dairy Show. The podcast hosted by WDE Communications Manager Katie Schmitt will be available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and online at worlddairyexpo.com. New episodes of The Dairy Show will be added on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Expo’s podcast features a new guest during every episode discussing topics related to the dairy industry.

“Without the global dairy industry gathering in Madison, Wisconsin for World Dairy Expo 2020, we wanted to give people a place to still gather, just digitally,” Schmitt said in a news release. “The Dairy Show is focused on discussing topics ranging from cows to the colored shavings to cutting-edge technology while introducing a new guest during each episode to provide unique perspectives.”

To date, The Dairy Show has published four episodes discussing the founding of World Dairy Expo, understanding milk markets, the connection between commercial dairying and the Showring, and how one young dairy producer has diversified her operation using cheese. Future episodes will continue to explore more facets of the dairy industry year-round.

In a typical year, World Dairy Expo serves as a crossroads of the dairy industry, bringing together more than 62,000 people, from nearly 100 countries. The event is expected to return to Madison, Wis. for the 54th event, September 28 through October 2, 2021.