Reminder: Get in your CFAP 2.0 application before Dec. 11

Wisconsin State Farmer

The deadline to apply for aid from the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program is closing in with less than a month to go until Dec. 11.

The US Department of Agriculture is urging farmers to apply if they are eligible for financial help to compensate for market losses incurred from the coronavirus pandemic. $14 billion is up for grabs for farmers across the country who produce any of the 160+ eligible crops found on the CFAP website, including livestock, crops, aquaculture, dairy and more.

Eligible farmers must make less than $900,000 in average adjusted gross income according to 2016-2018 tax records, although the limit does not apply if more than 75% of a farmer's income comes from farming. You can apply even if you have debts with USDA.

Farmers will receive 100% of the amount awarded upon application approval. Payments are limited to one per person or legal entity and are capped at $250,000.

You can still apply for the second round if you received funds from the first round of CFAP. The application can be completed online, through mail or over the phone by calling 877-508-8364. You can also drop off the application in-person to your nearest USDA Service Center.

You are no longer required to prove a 5% or greater drop in market prices in order to receive aid. The application will also require a report of your acreage and yield verified by the Farm Service Agency. If you received funds in the first round, your information will already be on file.

$9.5 billion has already been paid out to 576,000 farmers through the duration of CFAP 2.0. The first round of the program paid out $10.3 billion to 651,000 farmers, with more than half a billion dollars coming to Wisconsinites.