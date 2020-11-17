Dairy Margin Coverage decision-making webinar set for Dec. 3

UW-Madison Division of Extension

The Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program is an important risk management tool which dairy producers have access to from the USDA-Farm Service Agency. This voluntary insurance product allows producers to protect against low margins, specifically the difference between the announced All Milk price and the calculated feed costs to produce milk.

UW-Madison, Division of Extension, is providing dairy producers an extra opportunity to help ensure they are making the correct DMC coverage level decision for their operation. Mark Stephenson, Director of Dairy Policy Analysis and the Center for Dairy Profitability with UW-Madison, will be presenting through a free webinar offered live on Thursday, December 3rd, starting at noon.

Stephenson will concisely review the DMC program, demonstrate how the DMC Decision Tool can assist producers in their decision-making, and give an overview of market conditions which may impact the level of coverage producers want to select for the 2021 program.

Producers must sign up for the DMC through their local Farm Service Agency office by the deadline of Dec. 11.

This event is free to attend. Pre-registration is required by e-mailing to scott.reuss@wisc.edu Any questions about the program can also be e-mailed to this address, or call Scott Reuss, Marinette County Agriculture Agent with UW-Madison, Division of Extension, at 715-732-7510.

Registrants will receive e-mail confirmation of their registration which will include the webinar link.