Applications now open for several $3,000 scholarships from WCMA

Wisconsin State Farmer

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association is now accepting applications from college students connected to the organization for five scholarships of $3,000 each.

The organization will be awarding the WCMA Myron P. “Mike” Dean Cheese Industry Student Scholarship to two students who are employees or children of employees of a manufacturing, marketing or processing company that is a member of the WCMA.

They'll also award the WCMA Cheese Industry Supplier Student Scholarship to three students who are employees or children of employees of any supply companies with WCMA members

"WCMA recognizes education is a key factor in the strengthening and growth of the dairy industry," WCMA Executive Director John Umhoefer said. "Our organization is happy to invest in the next generation of dairy leaders through our scholarship programs."

Applying students must be pursuing a career connected to the dairy industry in the US and can be either a current student or committed to attending a school. Applications are available on the WCMA website and transcripts and a letter of recommendation will also be required.

Applications close on Feb. 17, 2021, and winners will be announced in March. The awards will be distributed in September.