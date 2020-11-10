Ebersberger to serve as new DATCP assistant deputy secretary

Wisconsin State Farmer

Eric Ebersberger has been appointed the assistant deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by Secretary Randy Romanski.

Ebersberger joins deputy secretary Angela James on Nov. 23. He has a master's degree in water resources management as well as a law degree and has spent 25 years in government, including his most recent position as policy advisor to Department of Natural Resources secretary Preston Cole. He was also the DNR's water use section chief, spearheading the agency's water quality programs.

"I’m pleased to announce Eric’s appointment to this position and welcome him to the DATCP team," Romanski said. "I am confident that his strong background in state agency budgeting and operations management will be valuable to our agency’s work. As an added benefit, he brings an understanding of the important role soil and water health play in Wisconsin, especially in the success of our agriculture industry."

"I'm grateful for this opportunity and I look forward to working with agency staff," Ebersberger said. “I've had many positive interactions with DATCP staff and board members over the years, and I have great respect for the agency's work."