Corn, soybean yields up as harvest heads to finish line

Last week's stretch of ideal weather provided the ideal opportunity for farmer's to make inroads on this year's harvest and fieldwork.

Combines swept across corn fields hauling in around 78 percent for grain, more than a month ahead of last year's harvest. Farmers reported corn moisture content around 18 percent.

According to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service - Corn Production report, the state's corn production is forecast at 534 million bushels. Based on conditions as of Nov. 1, yields are expected to average 184 bu/acre, down 2 bushels from the Oct. 1 forecast but up 18 bu/acre from 2019.

Corn planted acreage is estimated at 4 million acres. An estimated 2.90 million acres will be harvested for grain.

The last of the soybeans were also going into the bin with just 2 percent of the crop still unharvested. This year's soybean production is forecast at 105 million bushels with yields estimated at 53 bu/acre, down 2 bushels from last month's forecast. However, yields are expected to be up 6 bu/acre from 2019.

Soybean planted acreage is estimated at 2.00 million acres with 1.98 million acres to be harvested.

With bedding in short supply this spring, farmers were busy chopping and baling corn and soybean stalks. As soon as fields were cleared of corn and soybeans, producers made progress in fall tillage and manure spreading. Reporters in some areas noted that farmers were finishing their fall fieldwork two to three weeks ahead of schedule.

Winter wheat and other fall planted crops were in good shape for the winter. Eighty-eight percent of winter wheat was emerged, more than 4 weeks ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the average. Winter wheat condition rated 84% good to excellent statewide, unchanged from last week.