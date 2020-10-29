Wisconsin Farmers Union to launch new dairy management video Oct. 28

Wisconsin State Farmer

The Wisconsin Farmers Union is premiering their newest video "Supply Management and How It Can Save Our Rural Economy" for dairy producers Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The video will be followed by a discussion panel with farmers. A press release from WFU said that rural economies have fallen into "disrepair" because of decades of low prices for dairy producers as well as hundreds of dairy farms lost every year. The group stated that learning to effectively manage your dairy operation can lead to a more stable economy.

"There are a lot of misconceptions floating around about supply management, but this event will offer an opportunity to see the big picture," said Wisconsin Farmers Union President Darin Von Ruden. "Many of the myths around supply management are just a smokescreen for the fact that big agri-business corporations with well-funded lobbyists want to be able to buy cheap surplus commodities from farmers and sell them at a steep markup to consumers. The environment, taxpayers, farmers, workers, and rural communities are bearing the cost of this broken system."

The premiere is part of WFU's "Dairy Together" campaign, which is working towards prosperity in the dairy industry.

Anyone can register to watch the video for free, which launches at noon, on the WFU website. You can also follow the event on Facebook.