Beef grants for high school teachers awarded

Wisconsin Beef Council

The Wisconsin Beef Council (WBC) offers the Beef in the Classroom grant program to help teachers buy beef products to be used in their high school Family & Consumer Science and Agriculture classes across the state.

This program allows teachers to strengthen their lessons about lean beef selection, storage, preparation and nutrition by having funds available to buy and prepare beef with their students. The grant reimburses teachers between $100-300 per school per year, depending upon class size.

Almost 80 applications were received from teachers this fall, with WBC pre-approving over $11,000 worth of grants to support beef learning opportunities for over 5,000 students in 79 Wisconsin schools during this fall semester. In addition, teachers have access to many educational resources, whether they are teaching in-person or virtually.