Culver’s Scoops of Thanks Day raises $144,975

Fans of Culver's frozen custard headed to their nearest restaurant en masse last month to take advantage of a great deal on the creamy treat.

This year, the daylong fundraiser Scoops of Thanks was held on Sept. 24, across 761 Culver’s restaurants. Culver’s guests were able to order a scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard for $1, with the proceeds donated to an FFA chapter or other local agricultural organization in each restaurant’s area.

According to Culver's officials, this year's fundraising smashed the record held in 2018 of $112,000 in sales, making it most successful Scoops of Thanks Day yet. This year's event raked in $144,975 in frozen custard sales.

"Culver’s is especially proud to have raised so much money during a time when it’s challenging for many FFA chapters to host fundraisers of their own," a Culver's spokesperson says.

Scoops of Thanks Day began as an annual fundraiser in 2015 and has since raised a total of more than $500,000. The special day is part of Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project, which works to support agricultural education programs that teach smart farming.

