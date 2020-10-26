DATCP participates in 29th annual Tri-National Agriculture Accord

Wisconsin State Farmer

A virtual version of the 29th Tri-National Agriculture Accord was held Oct. 20-22 this year, representing American, Canadian and Mexican trade interests. Wisconsin had a seat at the discussion table this year.

The accord focused on strengthening the United States' current international trade deal, the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which first came into enforcement July 1 this year after the North American Free Trade Agreement was dropped by the Trump administration. This was the first accord under a new international trade deal.

According to a press release, the three countries agreed on several priorities, including implementation and enforcement of several key trade points of the USMCA and making sure the African Swine Fever virus does not make an appearance in North America. There have been crippling outbreaks of ASF in several countries in East Asia, including China, as well as Germany and other regions.

The countries agreed to eliminate Class VI and VII milk classifications in Canada, increase international US dairy market access and address sanitary concerns in workplace environments among COVID-19. They also discussed the future of agriculture in terms of new, innovative technologies like gene editing.

"DATCP is proud to contribute once again to this important dialogue," said DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski. "Wisconsin’s farmers, agribusinesses, and all those along our food supply chain are relying on all of the participating partners to fully implement USMCA. The Accord is a critical way to keep that momentum going and secure the benefits that the agreement has promised Wisconsin farmers."

The US was represented by a charge of delegates led by Ryan Quarles, who is president of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture and Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture.