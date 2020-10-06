Warmer, windy weather helps move corn crop along

Sunny, windy weather and above normal temperatures are helping to dry down field crops across the state.

Excellent conditions for field work continued through last week before cooler air moved in, bringing rain to some areas of the state, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Corn silage chopping and fourth crop hay cutting moved quickly while combines crawled across golden, brown soybean fields in southern and central Wisconsin. A few farmers started combining high moisture corn, according to field reporters.

Winter wheat planting and emergence were well ahead of normal. Fall tillage, cover crop planting and manure hauling were ongoing.

The corn crop continued to mature with 96% of the corn crop dented, over four weeks ahead of last year and 17 days ahead of the 5-year average. Seventy percent of corn was reported mature, 28 days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the average. Corn condition rated 77% good to excellent statewide, unchanged from last week.

Corn harvest for silage was 80% complete, a month ahead of last year, and 15 days ahead of the average.

Soybean fields continued to color, with 79% of the plants dropping leaves, 17 days ahead of last year and a week ahead of the average. The soybean harvested is estimated at 10% complete, 13 days ahead of last year and 4 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition rated 79% good to excellent statewide, unchanged from last week.

Potato harvest was reported as 72% complete, 16 days ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of the average.

Winter wheat planted was 58% complete, 24 days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the average. Twentyeight percent of winter wheat was emerged, 19 days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the average.