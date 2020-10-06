Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin to host virtual cheese curd celebration with Culver's

Oct. 15 is National Cheese Curd Day, and in Wisconsin, that means dairy farmers will be celebrating the iconic squeaky treat.

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin are hosting a virtual cheese curd party in collaboration with Culver's on the Wisconsin Cheese and Culver's Facebook pages. Ten viewers will also receive a year's worth of fresh and fried cheese curds for free. The event is free and will be at 7 pm CST.

"We know how much people love cheese curds, so we’re uniting virtually with the most passionate, proud cheese lovers for the cheese curd squeak heard around the world," said Suzanne Fanning, Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese and Senior Vice President at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. "While Wisconsin has more award-winning cheeses than any other region, getting fresh cheese curds will always top the list for must-dos when visiting our state, so while people have paused their travel plans, we’ve decided to bring the cheese curds to them."

Hosting the event is Luke Zahm, an award-winning chef who hosts Wisconsin Foodie, a PBS Wisconsin TV show where Zahm meets the state's food growers, producers, manufacturers and restaurateurs. He'll do a live demonstration teaching how to fry cheese curds at home, while Wisconsin Master Cheese Maker Ryan LaGrander, of LaGrander’s Hillside Dairy, will also an appearance. LaGrander's supplies Culver's curds.

If you don't live in Wisconsin, you can also order a box of fresh cheese curds straight from Wisconsin Cheese online. Culver's has sold over 800 million individual fried cheese curds at over 770 restaurants in 25 states.

"Culver’s and Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds go hand in hand. It’s only right that we created a national holiday for cheese curds," said Julie Fussner, Vice President of Marketing at Culver’s. "We are excited to work with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin to help our guests celebrate the sixth annual National Cheese Curd Day.