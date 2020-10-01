Brickstead Dairy honored as DFA Member of Distinction

DFA

The Brick family, owners of Brickstead Dairy in Greenleaf, Wis., has been named among the 2020 Members of Distinction by Dairy Farmers of America (DFA).

In recognition of the Brick family’s hard work, a $2000 donation has been made to DePere Christian Outreach Food Pantry in their name and will go toward the purchase of much-needed dairy products.

The Members of Distinction program recognizes dairy farmers who excel on their operations, in their communities and in the industry. Honorees inspire others through their actions, leadership and involvement. They represent the best of the dairy industry and embody the Cooperative’s core values.

DFA is comprised of more than 13,000 farmer-owners across the United States. Each year, one notable member farm from each of DFA’s seven regional areas is honored for leading the industry with vision, dedication and innovation. Brickstead Dairy represents the Cooperative’s Central Area.

Established in 1848, Brickstead Dairy is dedicated to continuing its family legacy that goes back five generations when Michael Brick immigrated from Ireland, determined to start a new life. Today, Michael’s great-great-grandson, Dan Brick, his wife Melanie, their oldest son, Sawyer, and twins, Elijah and Ian, call the same land home, just like their ancestors did over 170 years ago.

As the youngest of five, Dan didn’t think twice to take over the family farm when his father, Eugene, retired in 1996. It’s his passion, a way of life the Brick family cherishes and wishes to pass on to their children, the sixth generation.

“I want to give my kids the opportunity to farm,” says Dan.

Milking 1,000 cows and farming 1,500 acres, the Brick family is passionate about sustainable farming practices with a focus on clean water, no-till practices and utilizing waste from their dairy as nutrients for their fields. To showcase their commitment to water quality and land stewardship, the Bricks have hosted several educational events on their farm throughout the year.

One event, Sunset on the Farm, lets attendees experience a connection to where their food comes from. The event is free to attendees, and the Bricks partner with a local food pantry to accept donations on its behalf.

By sharing their farm-to-table story with their community and committing to sustainable practices, the Bricks are sharing their family heritage with the world. A video highlighting the farm is also available at dfamod.com/members-of-distinction/brickstead-dairy.