Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance to host field day Sept. 30

The Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance is hosting a farm field day at four different sites Sept. 30 to discuss conservation practices with cover crops and manure application.

The field day lasts from noon to 3 pm. The farms hosting the field day are Berget Family Farms (8692 County Road M, Darlington), Redrock View Farms (10548 Palmer Road, Darlington), Darlington Ridge Farms (Twin Bridge and Hilldale roads, Cuba City) and Kamps Farms (Highway 81 and Rowesville Road, Darlington).

Mike Berget, from Berget Family Farms, and Steve Carpenter, from Redrock View Farms, will demonstrate their wheat crops they treat with a low-disturbance manure injection as well as summer seeded cover crops.

Jim DiGangi, from Darlington Ridge Farms, will demonstrate his rye crops which benefit from his surface-applied solid manure as well as his summer seeded Sorghum-Sudan grass. And Dan Kamps, from Kamps Farms, will show his corn for grain and winter beef applied manure as well as spring seeded cover crops.

The event is free. LASA asks that groups of fewer than 10 attend each site at one time and that everyone stays six feet apart for social distancing due to COVID-19. Masks are recommended and will be supplied to those who need them.