American Farm Bureau Federation launches online youth farm safety course

The American Farm Bureau announced a new online farm safety course for youth ages 14-17, Think F.A.S.T. (Farm and Ag Safety Training).

The course will teach how to avoid common farm and ranch hazards, and will also emphasize general safety, leadership techniques and critical thinking skills in a specific ag setting. The course is free and open to the public with no membership required. There are 10 modules estimated to take about 10 minutes each with comprehension quizzes. AFBF is also offering classroom and workshop curriculum guides.

The modules include teaching on ATVs/UTVs; livestock spatial awareness; tractors and machinery; personal protective equipment; electrical tasks; decision making during manual labor; grain bins, silos and manure pits; saying no to chemicals and pesticides; slips, trips and falls; and injury safety. The course blends both core and technical safety skills to reach a wide audience.

"Safety on the farm and ranch is vital," said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. "Young people are the future of agriculture and we’re pleased to provide them with tools to help them become grounded in skills that will serve them well throughout their careers."