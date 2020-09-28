Applications now open for 2021 Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award

The Wisconsin State Fair has opened applications for next year's Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award, which honors families who have dedicated their lives to farming for 100-150 years.

Families must be able to prove continuous family ownership of their property for either 100 or 150 years in order to qualify for the award. The application deadline is March 1, 2021, and can only be mailed – there is no online application. All honorees will receive complimentary state fair tickets, a commemorative photo, a certificate and an outdoor display sign. They'll also be invited to an awards breakfast. Property owners will be recognized at a ceremony on Aug. 10 next year.

The Century Farm and Home program began in 1948 alongside the state fair's centennial celebration. A press release said there are currently over 9,700 century farms, while 955 families have been honored with the sesquicentennial award since its inception in 1998.

In 2020, more than 100 properties in 53 counties were honored with the century and sesquicentennial distinctions.

To request an application, call Jill Albanese, Director of Competitive Exhibits, at 414-777-0580, or write to Century or Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Program, 640 S. 84th Street, West Allis, WI 53214.