World Forage Analysis Superbowl adds YouTube channel

World Dairy Expo

The World Forage Analysis Superbowl will once again provide educational opportunities with its Dairy Forage Seminars, held virtually in 2020 on the new World Forage Analysis Superbowl YouTube channel. This year’s seminars, led by professors, researchers, producers and industry experts, will address various topics related to forage production, harvest, storage and feeding.

Six Dairy Forage Seminars will launch following the Brevant seeds Forage Superbowl Luncheon on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 30 and will be available for viewing at your convenience.

The slate of Dairy Forage Seminars includes:

How We Produce High-Quality Dairy Forage – Harry Adams, Jr., Forage Producer, Byron, Ill.

Conserving Round Bale Value – Dry Hay and Baleage – Kevin Shinners, Professor, Biosystems Engineering Dept., University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, Wis.

Why Inoculate Silage? – Kevin Panke-Buisse, Research Microbiologist, USDA-ARS, US Dairy Forage Research Center, Madison, Wis.

Tread Lightly: Impact of Wheel Traffic on Alfalfa Yield and Soil Compaction – Brian Luck, Asst. Professor, Biosystems Engineering Dept., University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, Wis.

Maximizing Nutrient Digestibility of Corn Silage – Luiz Ferraretto, Asst. Professor, Extension Ruminant Nutritionist, Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, Wis.

Celebrating 40 Years of Research and Impact at USDFRC – Dennis Hancock, Center Director, USDA-ARS, US Dairy Forage Research Center, Madison, Wis.

The Dairy Forage Seminars will be broadcast on the World Forage Analysis Superbowl YouTube Channel at https://bit.ly/2H01eKN.

The World Forage Analysis Superbowl is organized in partnership with Dairyland Laboratories, Inc., Hay & Forage Grower, US Dairy Forage Research Center, University of Wisconsin-Madison and World Dairy Expo. To learn more, visit foragesuperbowl.org.