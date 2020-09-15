Grant monies aid dairy promotion non-profit organization

Addie the Cow, face of the Sheboygan County Dairy Promotion Association, was one of several non-profit organizations served by the Cleveland State Bank to receive a financial boost.

The group received a $4,000 gift from the financial institution as part of the COVID-19 Relief Program spearheaded by The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. As one of its member instituations, Cleveland State Bank received a one-time grant for $20,000 to support their community.

According to Sheboygan County Dairy Ambassador coordinator Marlene Kammann, the bank was aware that many local non-profit organizations were unable to hold fund raising events due to the pandemic. Those fund-raising monies help to support the groups' missions throughout the year.

"During a time when these resources are more vital than ever, Cleveland State Bank chose to match the grant dollar amount and distribute $40,000 among 15 local organizations and charities," according to a news release.

"In the past, along with Breakfast on the Farm and the Sheboygan Fair Ice cream stands, the Sheboygan County Dairy Promotion Association has empowered “Addie the Cow" to put our organization on the dairy promotion map," Kammann said. "She has been our kid and camera magnet for 14 years."

The bovine along with her promo team travel across eastern/northern Wisconsin attending many events, sharing Wisconsin dairy information with people from around the world.

In addition to fundraising activities, Sheboygan County Dairy Promotion Association provides dairy related scholarships for students, offers hundreds of classroom visits from the group's three dairy ambassadors, donates materials and dairy treats for students as well as doling out donations for many other dairy related activities.