DATCP announces new members of Wisconsin Youth Agriculture Council

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced the 15 members of their new Wisconsin Youth Agriculture Council in a press release.

The new council members are:

Chad Achenbach, Eastman

Haley Beukema, New Richmond

Hannah Dahl, Columbus

Charles Fahey, Sussex

Kendra Goplin, Osseo

Samantha Hammiller, Burlington

Abigail Helbach, Amherst

Sophia Larson, Reedsburg

Adaire MacSwain, Hudson

Jamison Meier, Windsor

Natalie Ott, Berlin

Natalie Roe, Monticello

Lauren Thompson, Woodville

Drew Tuttle, Drummond

Randy Winch, Fennimore

The council members, all senior high school students from across the state, will serve a one-year term and get a completion certificate at the end of the term in May. The council serves to connect youth interested in ag careers with government agencies and key industry partners. The council will meet virtually once a month throughout the school year.

DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski congratulated the members on their selection.

"These students are outstanding representatives of the future of Wisconsin agriculture, and their insights will be incredibly valuable to our department and the entire industry," said DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski. "We are excited to engage with these young people to promote agricultural career opportunities, share resources available for farmers, and discuss agricultural policy development."