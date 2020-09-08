Wisconsin state parks and trails now selling daily and annual admission passes in person

Wisconsin state parks and trails are now selling daily and annual admission passes on-site after requiring online purchases for the past several months due to COVID-19.

The Department of Natural Resources said park and trail visitors will now have the option to purchase their daily or annual admission pass at an electronic pay station, self-registration station or drive-up window service, although the options will vary depending on the property.

Most stations will accept credit cards, while all stations accept cash and drive-up windows accept checks. Visitors using cash can only pay with exact change. The DNR said all visitors should provide their own pen and use hand sanitizer before and after using the pay stations.

The DNR said property guests must maintain a six-foot distance from park staff, and temporary capacity limits will be implemented ahead of the busy fall season – you can go online to check the current capacity of the property you want to visit. Some areas without room for social distancing will be closed indefinitely, such as nature centers, playgrounds and shelters.

"The priority continues to be the safety and health of our visitors and staff and we still ask the public to continue recreating responsibly close to home, practicing social distancing, frequently washing their hands, and only traveling for necessity," a press release said. "Visitors are also encouraged to wear face coverings in situations where social distancing may be difficult. This may apply to outdoor spaces as well."

Visitors can still buy their passes in advance online on Your Pass Now or by calling 1-888-305-0398 any day of the week between 8 am and 4 pm CST.