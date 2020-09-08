Ag Briefs: Milk price down for August

Wisconsin State Farmer

MADISON, WI

WI Corn-Soy Expo postponed until 2022

As Wisconsin farmers continue to pivot and hurdle unexpected challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin Soybean Association (WSA), Wisconsin Corn Growers Association (WCGA), and Wisconsin Pork Association (WPA) will come together to offer continued education opportunities in 2021 in lieu of the postponement of the annual Corn-Soy Expo.

In the coming months, more information will become available outlining a number of virtual learning sessions to benefit farmers. These online workshops will be led by industry experts and top researchers to provide insight into new practices and advancements made in the field. Registration for these virtual sessions will be free of charge but require online registration in order to hold a spot.

Annual meetings for members of the WSA, WCGA, and the WPA will still take place in February of 2021 at the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center in the Wisconsin Dells in both an online and in-person setting.

Vernon County, WI

Man injured in farm accident

A 66-year-old man escaped with non-life threatening injuries after being involved in a farm accident over the weekend.

According to Wisconsin Ag Connection, said Lloyd Olson of Vernon County became was pinned between a tractor and a chopper box on Sept. 6. The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said the man was trapped for nearly an hour before being rescued.

Olson was transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

MADISON, WI

Milk price down for August

What comes up must come down. After peaking at $24.54/cwt in July, the price for Class III milk dropped to $19.77/cwt for August, according to the USDA. That price, however, is $2.17 higher than this time last year.

Class IV Price was $12.53 per hundredweight for the month of August 2020. The price per hundredweight decreased $1.23 from the previous month.

Farmers have witnessed prices paid for Class III fall as low as $12.14/cwt in May and rebound all the way up to $24.54 in July, averaging around average of $17.61 for the year.

USDA reported the July all milk price for Wisconsin at $22.30/cwt up $2.80 from the previous month.

PHOENIX, AZ

Shock rocker to appear on chocolate milk bottles

Alice Cooper is about to have his name and likeness on a limited-edition run of custom-made chocolate milk bottles from Danzeisen Dairy in Laveen, Arizona.

The milk will be available this fall for home delivery in Arizona and at stores that carry Danzeisen products.

Proceeds from the sales of the chocolate milk will benefit the free teen music, art and dance programs at Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Center, which opened in 2012 on the southeast corner of Thunderbird Road and 32nd Street in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Republic.

A locally owned family dairy serving all of Arizona, Danzeisen and its marketing agency, Ideas Collide, designed a recyclable glass quart bottle with the singer's likeness.

Prior to the COVID-19 social distancing concerns that caused Cooper to close the teen center on Monday, March 15, those programs drew a daily average of 100 kids ages 12-20.

WASHINGTON D.C.

Farm income to his 7 year high

The Trump administration is showering U.S. agriculture with the largest farm supports ever, an estimated $37 billion, chiefly through stopgap programs to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, said the Agriculture Department on Wednesday.

As a result, farm income in 2020 would be the highest in seven years, not counting an additional $14 billion in federal payments on the horizon.

If the USDA estimate proves true, federal payments would equal 36% of net farm income this year, its highest share since 41% in 2001, during another era of stress,according to Successful Farming.

USDA economists said income would soar to $102.7 billion this year, up nearly 23% from 2019. Mammoth federal payments, running two or three times larger than usual, were the primary reason. The estimated $37.2 billion in subsidies would be the largest on record, said a USDA official. Cash receipts from crops and livestock were forecast to dip by 3%, partially offset by a 1% decline in out-of-pocket expenses.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Woman treasures 40-year-old butter sculpture

It’s safe to say that a lot of people are missing the traditional Minnesota State Fair this year.

Donna Moenning of Hayfield is no exception, but she can get her hands on a 40-year-old piece of State Fair history simply by opening her freezer, according to WCCO.

Moenning won the Lac Qui Parle County Dairy Princess competition in 1980. Then she won the region to advance to the Minnesota State Fair as one of 12 Princess Kay of the Milky Way finalists.

She didn’t take home the crown, but she did take home something just as savory. Just like today, Princess Kay finalists in 1980 were sculpted out of butter. Moenning decided back then she would keep hers. Forty years later, it sits in the freezer next to the pot roast.

WASHINGTON D.C.

Safety-Net Program update deadline approaching

USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) reminds farm owners that they have a one-time opportunity to update Price Loss Coverage (PLC) program yields for covered commodities on the farm.

The deadline is September 30, 2020, to update yields, which are used to calculate the PLC payments for 2020 through 2023.

Additionally, producers who elected Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) should also consider updating their yields.